iDolls release new song 'Kapangyarihan'

MANILA -- Former "Idol Philippines" contestants Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario, collectively known as iDolls, have released their newest single titled "Kapangyarihan."

The song, which is now available on various music streaming platforms, was composed by the singing trio and produced by Rox Santos.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the group invited their fans and followers to support their newest track.

"We are so happy to share this with you, Dollies," the post read.



Last year, Garcia, Juniosa and Almario, released their respective solo singles under Star POP.

The singing trio, which was formed in 2019 after they joined ABS-CBN's "Idol Philippines," were last seen in "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

