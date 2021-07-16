After split with Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla shares empowering message

MANILA -- Kylie Padilla shared an empowering message on Thursday after her split with her husband, Aljur Abrenica.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the actress talked about focusing on one's own growth and making the best out of life.

"In the end, the best thing to do is not to blame anyone for the things that happened, but to observe where you could have done better. Life is about growth," she said.

"Silence the noise and make the best out of your life. Claim it," she added.

Padilla went on to assure her 3.9 million Instagram followers that she is doing okay after all that has happened.

"I'm happy, I'm healthy, I'm alive. I'm hoping the same for you," she said.

"Life is beautiful," she ended.

Rumors of Padilla and Abrenica's separation surfaced in February after the actress shared cryptic posts on Instagram.

Last week, action star Robin Padilla confirmed her daughter's separation with the actor, saying it was caused by a third party.

