Zack Tabudlo, Nasty C collab for new single ‘Fallin’

MANILA – Filipino singer Zack Tabudlo has teamed up with South African musician Nasty C for the new song “Fallin,” as part of their first collaboration project with Coke Studio.

The new track of Tabudlo and Nasty C has been released globally under Coca-Cola’s “Real Magic” brand philosophy.

"This is my first time releasing a track with a rapper like Nasty C. I'd always had visions of doing more pop-hiphop tracks in the future, so when I heard Nasty C was going to be part of Coke Studio, it felt like the perfect time to do it," said Tabudlo.

Meanwhile, Nasty C considered his collaboration with the Pinoy singer as special, adding that their connection was “an organic process.”

“We connected creatively and found a perfect balance between our unique styles," said Nasty C.

"I enjoy collaborations that highlight the magic that can happen when artists from different backgrounds come together to create music. I can't wait for the world to hear what we've cooked up."

Tabudlo, an alternative-pop and R&B singer, lyricist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, emerged as Spotify's most-streamed local artist in the Philippines, next to Taylor Swift and BTS in 2022.

He recently became the first Filipino male solo artist to achieve 1 billion Spotify streams, with multiple songs charting #1 on Spotify's Global Viral chart.

Meanwhile, the South African performer’s escalating success led to his 2020 signing to the Def Jam Records in the USA, and the release of his third album Zulu Man With Some Power, which saw him making global waves.

Aside from “Fallin,” Coke Studio is also releasing Grammy winner Sam Smith’s version of “Perfect.”

The release of "Fallin'" and "Perfect" follows "Be Who You Are (Real Magic)," this year's Coke Studio anthem by Grammy-award-winning American musician, Jon Batiste featuring NewJeans, J.I.D, Camilo, and Cat Burns.