MANILA – It was love for her three daughters that ultimately led to Sunshine Cruz’s reconciliation with her former husband Cesar Montano.

Last year, Cruz and Montano surprised netizens when they released a photo together during the debut of their daughter Sam. It was apparently the start of many events they attended together, alongside Montano’s new partner and family.

But how did Cruz get there?

According to the actress, she never had contact with Montano until the birthday of Sam in August 2022 but it was during the New Year’s celebration that sparked a so far peaceful co-parenting setup between the former couple.

Cruz revealed in Karen Davila’s vlog that when the actor contracted COVID-19, he got closer to their three children, who always had fun and good stories about their father and his current partner, Kath Angeles.

“Nung na-COVID si Cesar almost na intubate yan eh. After that, I don’t know, siguro darating talaga sa ganon. Naging closer sila ng mga anak ko. Every time they would go out, lalabas, magdi-dinner, nakikita ko gaano kasaya ang mga anak ko kasama tatay nila,” she recalled.

So when they met during the birthday party, Cruz admitted that she felt no more pain but only excitement to see Montano’s new family.

The actress said her daughters said many nice things about Angeles already prior to their meeting.

“Wala nang pain eh. Nakakatuwa kasi ang dami ng magagandang kwento ng mga bata pagdating sa partner niya. Na napakabait daw ni Kath, napakaganda, napaka-sweet. More than anything, yung excitement na makikita ko sila, yun ang naramdaman ko,” Cruz continued.

“Bigla na lang nagising ako na okay na eh. Tapos na. Bakit kailangan maging bitter? Bakit kailangan magkaroon ng galit sa puso? E ito ako, happy ako. Mga anak ko puro honor students. Mga anak ko mababait,” she added.

Cruz went on to say that her ex-husband does not need to ask for forgiveness, because she is already okay with her life.

As a mother, the actress said that it was her daughters benefitting in their reconciliation and she is happy to give it to them.

“Merong mga interviews na sinasabi niya na sana dumating yung point na mapatawad. Kahit naman hindi siya humingi ng tawad, okay na ako eh. Nakikita ko na okay na rin siya. Nakikita ko lalong-lalo na na masaya ang mga anak ko. Kasi for me, buhay ko ang mga anak ko. Ang happiness nila ay kaligayahan ko rin,” Cruz said.

Cruz stressed that she never brainwashed their children to hate Montano after the fallout of their marriage.

“Willing naman ako kahit before na maging civil para sa mga kids. Kasi mahal naman ng mga anak ko si Cesar talaga. Never kong tinuruan yung mga anak ko na magalit sa tatay nila. That’s unfair. Kung ano yung issue namin ni Cesar, tayo lang,” she continued.

“Lahat ng sugat, naghi-heal yan eh. Yun yung dumating sakin. Na parang nakita ko lalo na yung mga bata kapag kasama nila yung tatay nila, they’re very happy. So bakit ko ipagkakait yun sa mga bata.”

Cruz and Montano separated in 2013, and for a time had a legal battle which they have since settled.

