Kenaniah's self-titled album a journal of his high school life

OPM artist Kenaniah. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- Kenaniah never expected that he would be standing in front of a packed crowd, performing the pieces he penned and produced within the four corners of his room at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 18-year-old artist delved into song writing at a time when the fate of the music industry, like most sectors, faced uncertainty.

“Noong pandemic ko lang na-discover. Out of boredom, wala ako magawa. Nagstart ako mag-produce ng songs sa phone, tapos natuto ako magsulat tapos perform, wala kakanta eh,” the “Bahala Na” the singer recalled.

“Hindi ko talaga inakala o inasahan,” he added.

Kenaniah debuted his first album, which he noted is mostly a reflection of his high school life, earlier in July.

The singer-songwriter opted to release the titles together as they are better heard collectively.

“Yung nga mga songs lumalabas sakin ngayon is old songs ko siya. And dinecide ko i-compile,” he explained.

The music producer continued: “Sinulat ko siya 16-18 basically parang matagal ko na dine-deny na idea lang, parang its time to say na through experience. Para siya story kung papakingan mo siya from tracks 1-10.”

At first glance, Kenaniah comes of as meek and reserved. But when the young artist hit the stage during the launch party of his record Thursday evening, he exhibited full command of the stage and showed he is comfortable in his own skin.

“Sarap tumugtog. Sarap ng music,” he said.

During the event, the artist serenaded the audience with some of the pieces from his debut album such as “What if We Meet Again,” “Better Now,” and “Selena.”

He also performed a heartfelt worship song that brought some of his fans to tears.

Kenaniah, now considered as one of the youngest in-demand OPM artists of his generation, sang the religious song to show his appreciation as the budding singer asserted he is only able to stand in spotlight because of his faith.

Moreover, prior to being signed by O/C Records, the teen admitted the most experience he had on performing was his volunteer work at his church’s choir.

“Thankful ako kay Lord. Dinala niya ako sa malayo,” he stated.

The singer also attributed his success to his loyal fans.

“Siyempre malaking bagay fans sakin kasi fans nagdadala sa akin sa malayo. Wala sila wala ako,” he reasoned.

Kenaniah also thanked O/C records for helping him grow his artistry.

“Sobrang rami tulong ng record label. Natulungan ako magtiwala sa craft ko at maging creative,” he said.

“Laki ng naging improvement ko. Nag start ako sa bahay lang. Sa kuwarto lang tapos ngayon sa harap ng maraming tao,” he added.

Following the launch of his reflective album, the “Bahala Na” singer is already gearing up for his next project, which will now likely be centered about his coming of age.