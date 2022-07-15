Xian Lim shares sneak peek of his film with Kim Chiu

MANILA -- Actor Xian Lim gave his social media followers a sneak peek of his upcoming movie "Always" with girlfriend Kim Chiu to mark his birthday.

Lim turned 33 last July 12.

"Life is not going to get any easier. We just have to keep pounding our way through. Keep moving forward. Baby steps. Fall seven times, get up eight. Keep on doing what we love. Continue to find our purpose with the remaining time we have left in this world. Always be a blessing to others. Do good. Be the best version of yourself," Lim wrote on Instagram.

"My birthday wish I'd like to share? Less hate no matter what your religious or political differences may be. Easier said than done but let's do our best to not let this divide us. I wish and hope we can work as one unit, one family to work on what matters most and that is protecting each other.

"Dahil wala nang gagawa noon kung 'di tayo lang. Protektahan natin ang isa't isa. Mahalin ang isa't isa. Lend out a helping hand sa mga nangangailangan. Napakaliit ng kinikilusan natin na bansa, hindi rin sapat ang panahon na binigay para sa atin dito sa mundo. Let's make the most out of it. Be a blessing to others," he added.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

Chiu and Lim were last seen together on the big screen in the 2014 romantic-comedy “Past Tense.” However, they co-starred on television as recently as 2020, for the ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman.”

Last month, the couple announced that they are set to reunite for a movie.