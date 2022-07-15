Photo from Seth Fedelin's Instagram account

MANILA – Former couple Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin delivered heartfelt messages to one another, months after being hounded by controversies.

Brillantes and Fedelin met for the first time after several months of not seeing each other during the media conference of their musical show “Lyric and Beat.” And the two could not evade some intriguing questions from the press.

In the press conference, Fedelin reminded Brillantes to always think before saying or doing something.

“Huwag mong kalimutan kung sino ka. Kahit saan ka dalhin ng panahon. Bago mo gawin yung isang bagay, isipin mo muna 'yung kakahantungan,” Fedelin told Brillantes.

“Minsan sa buhay, may mga times na reckless ka pero sana sa times na 'yun, ma-realize na lahat ng bagay dapat isipin. Lahat ng salita bago sabihin dapat pag-isipan.”

Despite the painful ending of their relationship, the young actor still supports Brillantes’ future endeavors.

“Nasaksihan ko rin 'yung mga moments mo na ikaw lang mag-isa. Alam kong kayang-kaya mo 'yan. Minsan nga alam ko na 'di mo kailangan ng katulong kasi strong 'yung personality nito,” he added.

But what moved the press even more was when he said sorry to Brillantes although, he did not expound on it.

Meanwhile, Brillantes also had a touching message for her former boyfriend, telling Fedelin to always give more credit to himself.

“Huwag mo maliitin 'yung sarili mo. Ayokong lagi mong ugaliin. Alam kong mas capable ka pa para magawa lahat ng gusto mong gawin kung mas tataasan mo lang 'yung tingin mo sa sarili mo. Deserve mo naman yun e,” she said.

The actress also acknowledged the lessons she learned from Fedelin during their relationship.

“Marami akong natutunan sa 'yo. And thank you. Ngayon, mas alam ko na 'yung dapat gawin, dapat hanapin, mas dapat isipin, at mas dapat hindi gawin,” Brillantes said.

To conclude, Fedelin made it clear that he has no regrets about what happened between them, thanking Brillantes for the genuine relationship they had.

“Kilala ko po itong babaeng ito. Thank you kasi naging totoo 'yung meron tayo. Wala akong pinagsisihan. Walang sana. Ang sana ko lang nagawa natin ito, may movie tayo na ganito. 'Yun lang ang sana ko,” he said.

It was also during the press conference where the two admitted that they do not see working with each other again soon.

According to them, they do not want to create confusion among their fans, especially now that Fedelin is being paired with their fellow Gold Squad member Francine Diaz.

