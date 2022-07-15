Home  >  Entertainment

Ria Atayde, Carlo Aquino, Jake Ejercito to star in new series

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 15 2022 12:07 PM

MANILA -- Ria Atayde, Carlo Aquino and Jake Ejercito are set to star in an upcoming series "Ex Factor."

This was revealed by Atayde's mother, screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez, on Thursday night in a social media post.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Sanchez shared that the series which will start filming soon is written by Jericho Aguado and will be directed by Brad Liew.

Atayde also posted about the upcoming project on Instagram Stories.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/entertainment/07/15/jake_ria_carlo.jpg

Atayde recently starred with Sanchez in "Misis Piggy," while Aquino starred in ABS-CBN’s first YouTube exclusive daily series "How To Move On in 30 Days." 

Currently, Ejercito is part of the ABS-CBN series "A Family Affair" with Ivana Alawi and Gerald Anderson.

Read More:  Ria Atayde   Carlo Aquino   Jake Ejercito   Ex Factor  