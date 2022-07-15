Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia attended the premiere of the American movie "1UP" in Hollywood, California.

Garcia took to Instagram to share photos and a video clip and of her red-carpet moment at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres last July 12.





"Last night @ the #1UP premiere," Garcia wrote in one of her posts.

"1Up" is a college gamer comedy starring Ruby Rose and Paris Berelc coming to Prime Video this July.

Last month, Garcia, who is part American music collective 88Rising, opened up about her struggles in chasing her Hollywood dream.

She also recently released her new song “Vibin,” which has been described as a "perfect summertime slow jam that has a smooth and catchy hook, and a light, airy production matched with Garcia’s crisp vocals."

Born in Australia to Filipino parents, Garcia first gained popularity in the Philippines as a "Pinoy Big Brother: 737" housemate in 2015, emerging as the season's first runner-up.

She also became part of different ABS-CBN shows, including the drama series "On the Wings of Love" and "Sana Dalawa Ang Puso."

