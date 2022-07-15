Gloc-9 teams up Liezel Garcia on new single 'Buhok'

MANILA -- OPM rapper Gloc-9 has released his latest single "Buhok" featuring Liezel Garcia.

The track, which is now available on various music streaming platforms, unravels "a story of twisted and possessive love affair."



Gloc-9 and Garcia also promoted the song, which was arranged by Thyro Alfaro, in their respective social media accounts.



The music video of "Buhok" directed by Edrex Clyde Sanchez, featuring celebrity couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina, is now available on the official YouTube channel of Gloc-9.

"Buhok" is part of Gloc-9's upcoming album "Pilak" in celebration of his 25 years in the Philippine music industry.

Before "Buhok," Gloc-9 also released "Paliwanag" with Yeng Constantino, and "Kumpisal" featuring Skusta Clee.