Ayanna Misola steps into role originally played by Dina Bonnevie

Sexy newcomer Ayanna Misola. Handout

MANILA -- Essaying a role earlier portrayed by award-winning actress Dina Bonnevie in the re-imagined version of Eddie Rodriguez’s “Ang Babaeng Nawawala sa Sarili” (1989) is a real honor and challenge for young, sexy newcomer Ayanna Misola.

She goes more daring in this version that comes three decades later, directed by Roman Perez, Jr. and where she is paired for the first time with Diego Loyzaga. She is undoubtedly honored to step into the shoes of Albina.

“Nagulat ako when this role was given to me,” Misola told ABS-CBN News. “And they told me si Miss Dina ang original na actor. Malaking privilege na maipasa sa akin ang movie na ito. Nag prepare talaga ako for this role.

“Pinanood ko ang movie ni Miss D sa YouTube before we started shooting. Sobrang layo ng background ko ngayon as Albina than doon sa naunang movie. Iba ang approach na nagawa ko compared sa ginawa ni Miss D.

“Sobrang recharging po sa akin kasi po sobrang idol ko talaga si Miss D. Gusto kong mahigitan ang mga nagawa kong films before. Sana mabigyan ko ng justice ang ginawa ko sa movie na ‘to.”

Misola actually had an anxiety attack while filming “Ang Babaeng Nawawala sa Sarili” in one intense scene right on the first day.

“I had to act na parang nahihirapan akong huminga,” she recalled. “Habang ginagawa ko siya, sobrang namamanhid na ang buong katawan ko from legs hanggang ulo. Hindi ko na kinaya at bigla na lang akong umiyak.

“Siguro sobrang heavy ng scene. First time ko ma-high blood while shooting. So na-pressure siguro ako. Careful akong ma-compare kasi kay Miss D.

“Natuto na rin ako to interact with my co-stars. Napaka-introvert ko before in my previous movies. Na built ‘yung confidence ko sa sarili ko.”

Misola’s leading man, Loyzaga, attested his role is a bit more daring than the streak of previous film he did for Vivamax the past year.

“I did not necessarily plan this film,” admitted Loyzaga. “Malakas lang talaga sa akin si Direk Roman. I couldn’t say no after nilatag ang film sa harap ko. We met half way. Hindi pa rin siya ‘yung full nine yards.”

Since Misola was launched last year in “Pornstar 2: Pangalawang Putok,” she has charted a string of sexy starrers that included “Siklo,” “Kinsenas Katapusan,” “Putahe” and the series, “Iskandalo” and “L.”

Others in the cast of “Ang Babaeng Nawawala sa Sarili” are Mon Confiado, Adrian Allandy, Micaella Raz and Ava Mendez. It starts streaming on Friday, July 15, on Vivamax.