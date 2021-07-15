WATCH: Disney unveils official trailer for 'Turning Red'

MANILA – Walt Disney Studios Philippines has finally unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming feature film, “Turning Red.”

The trailer begins with 13-year-old Mei Lee, who while attending a class in school, gets a little embarrassed when she sees her mom Ming watching her from a distance by the glass windows.

Ming then causes a scene after refusing to leave the school grounds, insisting she is just looking after her daughter.

Mortified by what is happening, Mei suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda, a normal occurrence every time she gets excited.

Lending her voice for Mei is young actress Rosalie Chiang, while award-winning actress Sandra Oh is the voice behind the protective mother Ming.

Slated for a 2022 release, “Turning Red” is directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins.