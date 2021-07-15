Pinoy Ehrlich Ocampo advances to next round of 'America's Got Talent' after flawless act

Travelling all the way to the United States was worth it for Filipino circus performer Ehrlich Ocampo after getting four yeses from the judges of “America’s Got Talent,” sending him to the next round of the competition.

Following his leviwand act, Ocampo received a standing ovation from judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

“You’re amazing, buddy. That is an art form that I don’t think we’ve seen. I’ve been here for a long time. That was beautiful. Thank you for being here,” Mandel said.

Saying watching him was so much fun, Vergara noted: “Beautiful. It was flawless. That was a very special show and it was different that anything I’ve seen.”

Agreeing with his fellow judges, Cowell, for his part, said: “We haven’t seen anything like this before. I think the fact that you’ve got the guts to do what you’ve done means in life, you’re gonna do amazing. All the hours that went into this paid off. Fantastic. Well done.”

But it was Klum’s comment that made the day of Ocampo, who is one of her biggest fans.

“You are mesmerizing to watch because we kind of wonder how you do it. And you move so beautifully and elegant. You were incredible. I loved it. It’s very unique,” she said.

Confessing to Klum that he looks up to her, Ocampo said: “Thank you Heidi. That means a lot. I’m your fan!’

To which, the supermodel relied: “I’m yours now.”

Before his audition, Ocampo revealed he just arrived in the US nine days prior to taking the "AGT" stage.

“I gave up everything to pursue my performing,” he said. “People thought I was crazy. I didn’t think I’ll make it here. But my friends and family, they supported me and they inspired me to fight. I am here fighting for myself, my family, my friends, my community, my country.”