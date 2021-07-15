Morissette to hold 'far from your ordinary' digital concert in October

Singer Morissette performs "Phoenix" in its official music video. YouTube: Morissette

MANILA — “Akin Ka Na Lang” hitmaker Morissette is set to celebrate her 10th anniversary in showbiz with a concert in October via KTX.ph.

On Thursday, the singer shared a photo of her meeting with the creative team behind the upcoming show.

Posing with Morissette in the photo are her manager Audie Gemora, designer and stage manager Ed Lacson, music video director Jason Max, her fiancé and musician Dave Lamar, and musical director Adonis Tabanda.

“It’s ‘as creative as it gets’ with this team! Our October show will be far from your ordinary,” Morissette teased.

An earlier teaser from KTX.ph showed a portion of Morissette’s face, with the tagline, “She has MOR songs to sing, MOR stories to tell, and MOR people to inspire.”

Morissette entered showbiz in 2010 when she joined the talent search “Talentadong Pinoy.”

She rose to wide popularity in 2013, as a finalist in ABS-CBN’s “The Voice of the Philippines,” and has since earned the moniker “Asia’s Phoenix” as her hits and covers started reaching an international audience.

Her concert will celebrate her first decade in the industry, according to KTX.ph.

Details of the concert, including its title, date, and ticket tiers, have yet to be announced.

