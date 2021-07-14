LOOK: Coco Martin, Julia Montes to shoot film in Oriental Mindoro

After seven years, Coco Martin and Julia Montes are finally set to reunite onscreen, with photos of the rumored couple at their filming location making the rounds online.

The photos, which show Martin and Montes inside a vehicle, were posted by actress-politician Ina Alegre.

Alegre, whose real name is Jennifer Cruz and is the incumbent mayor of Pola, Oriental Mindoro, announced that Martin and Montes will co-star in a film set in the coastal municipality.

The trip was for “localization familiarization,” Alegre wrote.

The film will be helmed by acclaimed director Brillante Mendoza, according to Alegre in an interview re-posted fan pages dedicated to Martin and Montes.

The project will film for two weeks, and will also include Raymart Santiago in the cast, Alegre added.

“Proud ako na gagawin ito sa Pola at isa tayo sa napasama sa movie,” Alegre said. “Proud na proud ang mga Polenio na doon ito gagawin sa Pola kasi, would you imagine, gagawin sa isa sa maliit na bayan lang sa Oriental Mindoro and yet nakikilala siya sa filmmaking.”

No other details were revealed.

Early this month, Martin and Montes were also spotted at a meeting with other directors, Erik Matti and Richard Somes, as well as actors JM de Guzman and Paolo Paraiso, for what appears to be an acting project.

The apparent back-to-back projects for the tandem, dubbed “CocoJul,” come amid persistent speculation surrounding their relationship, and after long anticipation for their screen reunion.

Martin and Montes’ “love team” first rose to popularity in 2012, via the phenomenal teleserye “Walang Hanggan.” They went on to co-star in a film, “A Moment in Time” in 2013, and another series, “Ikaw Lamang” in 2014.