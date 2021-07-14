In White House visit, singer Olivia Rodrigo urges vaccinations for youth

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks as her surprise guest, singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo, stands by during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 14, 2021. Rodrigo is visiting the White House to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to record videos encouraging young people to get vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS/Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, whose album "Sour" is No. 1 on the charts, took to the podium at the White House on Wednesday to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 18-year-old singer and actress, wearing a vintage plaid Chanel suit and towering white platform shoes with black ankle socks, made a surprise appearance in the press briefing room.

Making a reference to Rodrigo's song "Drivers License," press secretary Jen Psaki introduced her by saying she "traversed red lights and stop signs to see us."

The White House enlisted Rodrigo, who has millions of followers on social media, to help boost lagging vaccination rates among youth. "It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated," she told reporters.

The singer had on her agenda for Wednesday a meeting with President Joe Biden and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci as well as a session to record videos promoting vaccination.

Reporting by Merdie Nzanga in Washington DC; Editing by Cynthia Osterman