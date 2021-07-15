'I am a Kapamilya': Shaina dispels rumors she's transferring networks

MANILA – Shaina Magdayao dispelled rumors that she is going to leave ABS-CBN to transfer to another network.

In an Instagram post on July 10, which also marked the first anniversary of the denial of the ABS-CBN franchise application, Magdayao declared her love and support for her home network.

“Isang taon na ang nakalipas…… Andito pa rin ang ating pamilya dahil sa pagmamahal natin sa isa’t isa,” she wrote in the caption.

Clarifying speculations, she added: “Just to address what’s going around -- I am a Kapamilya and still with ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’”

In a separate post early this week, Magdayao expressed how happy she was to be on “ASAP Natin To” again.

“My heart is still overflowing with joy and gratitude. I missed my ASAP Family, the chaotic ASAP studio, and being on the ASAP stage. Brought back so much memories,” she said.

For Magdayao, she finds it inspiring “to be in the company of individuals who fight to survive to continue to be in the service of the Filipino.”

“Maraming salamat pong muli sa aming bosses for their inspiring courage and strength,” she added.

Thanking avid Kapamilya viewers for their unwavering support, she said: “Maraming salamat po sa inyong mga Kapamilyang hindi kami binitawan. Maraming salamat po, Panginoon. DAHIL SA INYO, NANDITO PA DIN PO KAMI.”

Related video: