Belle Mariano wows with live vocals, shows she’s a talented singer, too

Belle Mariano performs her single ‘Sigurado’ on ‘Fresh Take.’ YouTube: iWantTFC

MANILA — Belle Mariano may be known to many as the lead actress of the massive hit “He’s Into Her,” but the Kapamilya talent is also a music star in the making, as her live vocals yet again proved on Thursday.

Mariano was the latest guest on iWantTFC’s “Fresh Take,” where she performed live her latest single, “Sigurado.”

The track about being patient and careful in pursuing young love is also part of the official soundtrack of “He’s Into Her.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Mariano’s performance initially streamed on July 11 and was released in full on Thursday, with many fans cheering on the showcase of her talent, and some expressing surprise that she is also a singer.

A former “Goin’ Bulilit” star who then took on teen roles in various TV series, including “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” Mariano is currently enjoying a surge of popularity amid the ongoing run of “He’s Into Her” and her screen partnership with Donny Pangilinan.

With two singles so far — “Sigurado” and “Kung Ako Na Lang” — and an ever-growing fanbase, Mariano appears also poised to become a music star, too.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC