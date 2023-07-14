Sounds of Manila to perform in PH for the first time

Sounds of Manila is set to hold a concert in the Philippines. Handout

MANILA -- After more than a decade of performing in North America, the New Jersey-based Sounds of Manila (SoM) is finally coming to the Philippines to stage a concert here.

“We’re very excited,” band leader and bassist Ronnie Sabangan told ABS-CBN News. “It feels surreal. We are ecstatic. We couldn’t believe that after all these years of gig after gig, this concert in Manila is the fruit of our hard work.”

Even before the pandemic happened, Sounds of Manila, who won Best Group Filipino Artists Based Abroad in the 35th Aliw Awards last year, was already planning to stage a concert in Manila.

“Actually, our first plan was just for me and Efi [Sunga], my co-singer, to promote our newly-released single, ‘Ikaw Lamang’ on radio and TV stations in Manila,” said lead female vocalist Suzanne Lansangan-Sabangan.

“The song, by the way, was composed by our friend and talented composer, Malen Juarez and arranged by Kiko Verzosa of Freeverse. Then the band said they wanted to go to the Philippines with us, so we decided to take a shot and have the concert in Manila.

“I was introduced to our show producer, Bing and Anton Pascual of Rockford Productions, by my cousin Rommel Simon, who produced our ‘Aawitin Mo, Isasayaw Ko’ concert in Virginia with Roger and Spanky Rigor of VST & Company.

“After a few conversations, they agreed to co-produce the concert with us. We are truly grateful to Rockford Productions for believing in Sounds of Manila and putting their trust on us.”

The homecoming concert, mounted by Rockford Productions and co-produced by Five Strings Entertainment, will happen on July 15 at the UP Bahay ng Alumni. Special guests are Rannie Raymundo, with Shanice Aquino and Kiko Verzosa.

The past decade, Sounds of Manila has played in various venues across North America, like the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, Anna Maria Ciccone Theater, Bergen Performing Arts Center and Overpeck Park in New Jersey.

They also performed at Beyond the Stars Palace in Los Angeles, Empress Theater in San Francisco, Ernst Theater in Northern Virginia, Baruch Theater in New York City, the Philly Groove Stage in Philadelphia.

Moreover, they graced Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts as well as Vaughan Fiesta Extravaganza in Ontario, Canada. The group also performed in a number of charity and fundraising events.

Whenever Filipino artists perform in New Jersey, Sounds of Manila was always invited to share the stage with them.

The list includes Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jericho Rosales, Piolo Pascual, Angeline Quinto, Ariel Rivera, Aga Muhlach, Rachel Alejandro, Jessa Zaragoza, Angelica Panganiban, Gerald Anderson and Kim Chiu.

The group also did the front act for the shows of Jose Mari Chan and Regine Velasquez, as well as for American R&B, pop and jazz singer Patti Austin.

In 2014, Sounds of Manila released an album of Cecile Azarcon tunes. The members were truly honored to be given a chance to sing Azarcon’s original songs compiled in an eight-track album.

Some of the songs will make it to the July concert. Musical director is Paulo Areza, also the band’s second keyboardist.

“We will perform our SoM songs composed by Ms. Cecile Azarcon and Malen Juarez,” Lansangan shared. “We will sing our eponymous ‘Sounds of Manila’ theme song penned by Ronnie Lee, an upcoming songwriter in the Philippines.

“We will also perform some classic dance hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Our SoM original ‘All My Tomorrows,’ composed by Cecile Azarcon and arranged by Lorrie Ilustre.

“Our newly-released duet, ‘Ikaw Lamang,’ composed by Juarez and arranged by Kiko Verzosa and our ‘Sounds of Manila’ theme song by Ronnie Lee. We will also perform a lot of the OPM favorites that we grew up listening to.”

Not all the 12 members of Sounds of Manila coming to the Philippines for the concert, though. Only 10 members will make it.

The list includes back-up vocalist Marla Villacorte, drummer JR Gendrano, percussionist/drummer in Manila concert Christian Hidalgo, first keyboardist Neil Estanislao, keyboardist Jing Villegas, saxophonist/flutist Kyle Crouchelli, lead guitarist Jason Paguiligan and rhythm guitarist Jonah Balagtas.

Three members of the band are UP alumni – Lansangan is from UP-IMC/CMC, Villacorte from the UP College of Engineering and Villegas from the UP College of Music.

“This is our first concert in the Philippines,” Lansangan said. “We wanted it to be a small and intimate show for family and friends, just like the very first concert we did in the US 14 years ago. Hopefully, this concert will open doors for a bigger opportunity in the future.”