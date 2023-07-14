Home  >  Entertainment

Regine Tolentino, Sheree perform sexy dance number on 'It's Showtime'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2023 03:27 PM

MANILA -- Actress-dancer Regine Tolentino and former Viva Hot Babes member Sheree Bautista performed a sexy dance number with the all-girl group Baby Dolls on "It's Showtime" on Friday. 

Tolentino and Sheree visited the Kapamilya noontime show to promote their respective projects. 

According to Tolentino, she will be going on a zumba tour, while Sheree is busy doing films and creating content for her vlog.

"As a mom of three girls, kailangan talaga mag-work out at our age. So I am doing zumba fitness events kaya abangan niyo po ako sa inyong lugar. I have a tour this 2023 kaya kitakits po tayo," Tolentino said.

For her part, Sheree said: "Bukod sa VivaMax na pinagkakaabalahan ko po, magkakaroon po ako ng ire-release na acoustic versions on my YouTube channel."

