MANILA -- Actress-dancer Regine Tolentino and former Viva Hot Babes member Sheree Bautista performed a sexy dance number with the all-girl group Baby Dolls on "It's Showtime" on Friday.

Tolentino and Sheree visited the Kapamilya noontime show to promote their respective projects.

According to Tolentino, she will be going on a zumba tour, while Sheree is busy doing films and creating content for her vlog.

"As a mom of three girls, kailangan talaga mag-work out at our age. So I am doing zumba fitness events kaya abangan niyo po ako sa inyong lugar. I have a tour this 2023 kaya kitakits po tayo," Tolentino said.

For her part, Sheree said: "Bukod sa VivaMax na pinagkakaabalahan ko po, magkakaroon po ako ng ire-release na acoustic versions on my YouTube channel."