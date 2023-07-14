Pinoy TikTok series '52 Weeks' bags international award

PH web series '52 Weeks' bags international award. Handout

MANILA -- The TikTok series “52 Weeks,” won the gold prize in the Best Social Media Campaign category of the Hashtag Asia Awards, which recognizes the outstanding work that companies and project teams have displayed in the field of online advertising.

The series was directed by Lemuel Lorca and produced by filmmaker Chris Cahilig. The campaign was overseen by Republic Creative Creations, led by Sonny Bautista.

“I feel elated. It is always an honor when your hard work and efforts are recognized. Although, most of the times, when work doesn't feel like work, the time spent away from family and friends make it all worth it," Lorca said in an online interview as he thanked Puregold and Cahilig for "trailblazing and utilizing this kind of platform and content.”

The digital series starring Jin Macapagal and Queenay Mercado was released last July 27, 2022, and ran for 36 episodes. It told the story of Mina (Mercado), a hopeless romantic who never had a boyfriend. Her best friends Chem (Derick Lauchengco) and Eya (Herbie Cruz) gave themselves 52 weeks to find the perfect boyfriend for her.

The series garnered over 34.1 million views across its run on TikTok.

“Queenay and Jin are very promising. I wish them more projects.” Lorca added.

The Raya Ni Saya Rindu campaign of BigPay, won the silver prize, while the CP Malaysia TikTok Contents Creation & CP Chicken Roll Challenge of PRK Agro Industrial Products, took the bronze.



Entries were judged on the following criteria: challenge, strategy, execution, and results.



“We’re very grateful to the Hashtag Asia Awards for the recognition,” Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Puregold’s senior manager for marketing, said. “It is both exciting and rewarding to see that our retailtainment efforts are being acknowledged on an international scale. We share this honor with all Puregold channel subscribers, and the cast and crew who made ‘52 Weeks’ possible.”



“52 Weeks” was the company’s first episodic foray into TikTok, followed by several other series released on YouTube via the Puregold Channel.