Maymay Entrata still in disbelief after 1MX London stint

Kapamilya actress-singer Maymay Entrata never thought she would one day perform on the 1MX Music Festival stage in London. But she did.

And she is cherishing the opportunity after doubting herself for years.

Since the release of her hit song “Amakabogera,” the ABS-CBN star challenged herself to improve in terms of singing.

“My first ever 1MX experience.. I never thought I’ll be part of this event po talaga.. I wasn’t born na kumakanta,” she wrote in the caption.

“It wasn’t an easy journey kasi I started from scratch po.. piyok doon, piyok dito, kulang nalang kaboses ko na po si Squeaky Duck,” she continued.

And while she admitted that she is still far from being a great singer, Entrata took comfort that she is growing as an artist and is willing to learn each day.

“I had many doubts and felt like giving up, but God gave me the confidence to keep going and focus on my craft, allowing me to grow as an artist. Hindi man perpekto, pero I am grateful kasi alam ko I am a work in progress at patuloy akong matuto upang maibigay ang best ko para sa mga taong naniniwala sa akin,” the former “Pinoy Big Brother” winner said.

She went on to remind others to continue pursuing their dreams.

“For those who want to develop their skills and talent, never give up. Patuloy niyong buksan ang inyong sarili para matuto at maging magaling sa mga bagay na gusto nyong gawin,” she added.

Ahead of her London performance, Entrata revealed that she trained rigorously to ensure she will not only meet but even exceed the expectations of the audience.

The 1MX Music Festival is produced by ABS-CBN Global and The Filipino Channel.

Apart from her, Ben&Ben, Janine Berdin, Moira, Johnny Orlando, Clara Rosa, and Yuna also took part in this year's event.

