LOOK: Post Malone’s concert ticket prices released

MANILA – Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines has announced the ticket prices for Post Malone’s one-night show in the country on September 18 as pre-selling kicked off on Friday.

Fans who want to get closer to the American rapper's "If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying" concert at the Mall of Asia Arena will have to shell out P22,000 for a floor standing pass.

LBA Premium and LBA Regular cost P20,000 and P18,000, respectivel, while LBB Premium is at P16,500 and LBB Regular, P15,750.

The cheapest ticket is priced at P4,000 for the general admission area.

The general sale will start on Saturday, July 15, at 12 p.m.

Post Malone started his career in 2013 and rose to fame two years after with his single "White Iverson." He became a club staple with his song "Congratulations."

He is also known for his songs "Circles," "Psycho" with Ty Dolla $ign, and "Sunflower" with Swae Lee for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

