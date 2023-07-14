LOOK: Liza Soberano rubs elbows with Ji Chang-wook

Many K-drama fans could not help but envy actress Liza Soberano once again as she was seen attending an event with Korean actor Ji Chang-wook.

Soberano shared on her Instagram account a photo of him with Ji as they both graced an event of fashion brand Giorgio Armani in Singapore.

“Oo na Liza maganda ka na pero wag naman si Ji Chang-wook ko,” a fan wrote in the comment section.

This was not the first time Soberano met a Korean star as she also met K-pop superstars Jennie and Lisa of the girl group Blackpink last year.

A certified “BLINK,” Soberano has over the years been vocal of her love for the girl group and K-pop in general.

In November 2022, she also met former Super Junior-M member Henry Lau. Not only did they strike poses, they also did a TikTok dance together to the tune of “Low” by Flo Rida.

The actress also did an international movie “Lisa Frankenstein,” starring Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton.

Meanwhile, Ji recently visited the Philippines for a fan meet at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last November.

He is best known for his roles in the Korean dramas "The K2" (2016), "Suspicious Partner" (2017), "Lovestruck in the City" (2020) and "The Sound of Magic" (2022).

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC