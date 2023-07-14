MANILA -- Actress Jennica Garcia celebrated the 5th birthday of her second child Alessi.

On Instagram, Garcia shared snaps taken from her daughter's birthday party at her school.

In her earlier post, Garcia thanked her daughter's teacher for being their second family.

"Salamat din sa lahat ng mga guro ni Alessi. 1.5 years old pa lang siya, kayo na ang naging pangalawang pamilya namin. 5 years old na anak natin, teachers. Bilis ng panahon. Happiest Birthday Alexis Severina, you are loved by many," she wrote.

Alessi is Garcia's daughter with estranged husband Alwyn Uytingco. They also have eight-year-old daughter Athena Mori.

Currently, Garcia is part of the hit series "Dirty Linen" where she plays Lala, who is seeking revenge against the Fiero family.

Directed by Andoy Ranay and Onat Diaz, “Dirty Linen” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

