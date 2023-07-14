How JC de Vera prepared for his role in 'Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor JC de Vera will be portraying another challenging role in the upcoming afternoon series "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" with Tony Labrusca, Ria Atayde and Jane Oineza.

In the series, De Vera plays Philip, a doctor who is seeking revenge for the death of his parents.

"Bilang actor hindi naman diyan mawawala 'yung panonood mo ng iba't ibang movies pagdating sa pagiging doktor. So naging part yon, una 'yung panonood ng movies. Pangalawa, I have to talk to a couple of doctors din in person para makakuha tayo ng do's and donts. You know the basic stuff kung ano ang mga kailangan kong gawin, on how they explain things lalo na 'yung mga terms na ginagamit so very particular kami roon," De Vera said in an interview during the back-to-back press conference for "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" and "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" on Thursday.

"Of course, with the help of our directors, si Direk FM (Reyes) and Direk Benedict (Mique), alam mo 'yung collaboration nung mga na-research nila and na-research ko, nagawa ko nang maayos 'yung pagiging doktor. It's hard. 'Yung sabi nga ni Ria lahat ng characters namin ay may delicate sa pag-portray so we really have to be careful," the actor added.

"Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" also stars Joko Diaz, Kim Rodriguez, Maila Gumila, Carla Martinez, Aya Fernandez and Nico Antonio.

Produced by JRB Creative Production, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" is a drama collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.

"Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" will air weekdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5 starting July 25 at 3:50 p.m. after "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."