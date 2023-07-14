Watch more News on iWantTFC

The contenders of the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards include several familiar faces and returning nominees as well as newcomers to what is considered by Hollywood as TV's most prestigious honor.

Comedian Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma hosted the event.

Over 20,000 voters participated in choosing the honorees with more than 600 original scripted TV series eligible for competition.

HBO Max dominated the nominations list with "Succession," "The White Lotus," and "The Last of Us" scoring in the major categories.

The acting categories featured some familiar faces and talents, but new nominees also emerged.

Among the first time Emmy nominees were Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri for their performances in the critically acclaimed show "The Bear" where Filipino actor-writer and producer Rene Gube is the co-executive producer.

"Fire Island" also scored an Emmy nod. The television movie stars Filipino-American Conrad Ricamora as its romantic leading man.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News in 2022, the actor explained how being able to play substantial Filipino roles made him feel.

"It feels like you've been sitting in a small airplane seat for five or six, seven hours and then all of a sudden, you get out of the plane and you stretch," Ricamora said. "It feels like we're finally getting to stretch out and fully exist."

Another Filipino talent, Brett Chan, gained another Emmy nomination for his stunt coordination work in the Netflix series "Wednesday."

The 75th Emmy Awards is currently scheduled to broadcast live on Fox on Sept. 18. But that may still change if the union contract negotiations with Hollywood writers and actors are not resolved by that time.

Meanwhile, several Filipino talents also scored nominations from the Hollywood Critics Association's HCA TV Awards.

Streaming giant Netflix led the HCA nominees list with 56 nods.

HCA nominees include H.E.R for Best Actress in a TV movie for her performance in "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration."

Kieran Tamondong was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie for Netflix's "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

The two-part HCA Awards were originally scheduled on Aug. 12 to 13. But due to the strike in Hollywood, the new show dates will be determined at a later date.