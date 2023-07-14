Photos from Google Handouts and Ellen Adarna's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Ellen Adarna surprised Filipino Swifties as she announced that her business will be giving away free tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert in Singapore next year.

On Instagram, Adarna revealed that her health and wellness company, e11ven.life, will be giving away six passes for Taylor Swift's upcoming The Eras Tour in Singapore – the American superstar's only stop in Southeast Asia.

According to Adarna, four CAT1 tickets for the March 3 show will be raffled off, while 2 VIP1 passes for March 7 show will be sent out to lucky fans.

She has yet to release the mechanics for the selection of the lucky winners.

Swift is scheduled to perform on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 next year in Singapore. She will also stage four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 7, 8, 9 and 10.

The Eras Tour, which kicked off in March, is a tribute to all of Swift's albums, including her most recent, "Midnights," and those which lacked their own tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as "Folklore" and "Evermore."