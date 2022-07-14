Why Paulo Avelino is excited to be part of 'Flower of Evil'

MANILA -- Paulo Avelino is honored to be part of ABS-CBN's "Flower of Evil," which stars Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe.

In a video released by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Wednesday, Avelino shared his excitement portraying the real Jacob del Rosario in the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean thriller.

"I feel honored actually to do this project because it’s the first remake. And, of course, itayo natin ang bandera ng bansa natin dito sa paggawa ng remake na ito. I am very excited also dahil marami akong first na makakasama rito sa show na ito at napakaganda ng cast," Avelino said.

Avelino said he is also thrilled to play a character that is completely different from all of the other roles he has done.

“'Yun na rin ang isang reason kung bakit gusto kong gawin ang role na ito. I think it’s different from the Korean, if not it's also different from everything that I’ve done before. Coming from actually a rom-com show before this, medyo ibang-iba talaga," he said.

"Challenging part sa pag-portray ng character na ito? Lahat eh from the character to 'yung mga ginawa for the scenes, even 'yung dynamics ng characters, walang madali and I'm sure it's not just for me but also for the whole cast," added Avelino, who also had good words for the show's lead stars.

"Parang ngayon mo rin nakikita kung bakit ganito sila katagal sa industriya dahil napakahusay nila pareho," Avelino said.

Avelino's character appeared in the closing scene of the July 8 episode of the hit series.

The surprise character reveal gained positive response from netizens and fans.

“Flower of Evil” is shown in advance on Viu every Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., and on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m.