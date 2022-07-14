MANILA -- Justin de Dios, the youngest member of P-pop group SB19, held a tree-planting event at Masungi Georeserve in Rizal, to mark his 24th birthday.

Photos of Justin and his fans were uploaded on the official Twitter page of Masungi Georeserve.

Aside from planting narra saplings, Justin and his group also made "a generous donation for our rangers and forest restoration efforts."

LOOK: SB19’s youngest member Justin celebrated his birthday with his fans by planting trees at the Legacy Trail. Aside from from planting Narra saplings at the site, they also made a generous donation for our rangers and forest restoration efforts. (1/3) #SaveMasungi pic.twitter.com/xBhh9tJw1O — Masungi Georeserve (@MasungiGeo) July 14, 2022

In another tweet, Justin also shared his message of support to Masungi and its forest rangers.

"Unang-una sa lahat gusto ko pong magpasalamat siyempre sa mga tao behind Masungi, sa mga ranger at sa mga taong tumutulong para mapangalagaan ang kalikasan natin, maraming-maraming salamat po," said Justin, who also thanked A'TIN, or the fans of SB19.

WATCH: Justin's message of support to Masungi and our forest rangers.



Thank you to @jah447798, JAHanan, and @SB19Official A'TIN fans for their tireless support of Masungi and our campaigns! #SaveMasungi pic.twitter.com/xyVCijX6iR — Masungi Georeserve (@MasungiGeo) July 14, 2022

Justin, who celebrated his 24th birthday, said, “Hindi lang tayo basta-basta [nagsasaya]. Nag-e-enjoy tayo, nakakabuo tayo ng masayang community, but at the same time nakakatulong tayo sa kalikasan.” (2/3) #SaveMasungi pic.twitter.com/pnGEl1x1Y8 — Masungi Georeserve (@MasungiGeo) July 14, 2022

Early this week, SB19 released an updated version of the Binibining Pilipinas theme song "Win Your Heart."

The P-pop group will perform at the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night on July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. The pageant will be broadcast live on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Metro Channel.