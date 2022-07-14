MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Jolina Magdangal and Nikki Valdez went on camping with their respective families.

Photos and clips from their adventure trip were shared by the actresses on social media.

In one of her Instagram posts, Valdez shared how camping reminded her of her childhood.

"I have always loved the outdoors! For some reason, being one with nature has always given me a sense of liberation and unexplained happiness," wrote Valdez.



"I love how this camping trip reminded me of what my weekends as a child used to be — we learned how to do things on our own and found joy in the simplest things. So happy that now as a parent, we get to hand down to our kids this kind of experience," Valdez added.

For her part, Magdangal thanked her husband, musician Mark Escueta for making her childhood dream come true.

"Tagal ko na gustong mag-camping. I remember nung bata ako sa kwarto namin kunyari nasa camping ako. Tapos lagi ako naa-amaze sa mga tent na nasa taas ng sasakyan. I never thought na dadating 'yung time na magagawa ko ito but yes, nagawa ko na! Thank you sa asawa ko for making it happen. At mas sumaya ako kasi nakita ko na nag-enjoy sina Pele at Vika. May nadagdag na ulit sa kanilang collection of happy memories," Magdangal shared.

"Masaya din 'pag madami kayo, may tulungan at madami din kwentuhan. Garcia family, isip pa tayo ng mapupuntahan at yayain ang iba nating family friends," the "Magandang Buhay" host added.

Magdangal and Valdez are long-time friends. Aside from working together on TV shows and films, they are known for recording the 1999 hit “Chuva Choo Choo.”

