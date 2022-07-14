Korean actor Hwang In Youp's PH fan meet moved to Sept. 24

Korean actor Hwang In Youp will be returning to the Philippines in September. Photo from @/hi_high_hiy on Instagram.

MANILA -- South Korean actor Hwang In Youp will be meeting his Filipino fans later than was previously announced.

Applewood on Thursday released new dates for Hwang's fan meet in several Asian cities, including Manila.

The Manila fan meet will be held on September 24, a few weeks after the original date.

Hwang's second fan meet in Manila was supposed to be held in August 20.

The 31-year-old rising star recently visited the country for his first fan meeting.

Prior to working as a model and actor in South Korea, Hwang lived in Davao City for about four years, finishing high school and college in the southern city.

Hwang began a career in modeling in 2017, a year before he landed his first acting gig through a web series. He then debuted in the small screen with a supporting role in the historical drama “The Tale of Nokdu” in 2019.

In 2020, Hwang played a school bully in the series “18 Again” before getting his big break with “True Beauty.”

His most recent projects include "Sound of Magic" with Ji Chang Wook and Choi Sung Eun; and "Why Here" with Seo Hyun Jin, Huh Joon Ho and Bae In Hyuk.

