MANILA — KD Estrada considers his screen partner Alexa Ilacad as “God’s gift to me,” saying they have been each other’s “constant” and “rock” in the past half year, following their stint in “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Since emerging as a breakout love team from the reality show, the pair dubbed “KDLex” has starred in consecutive projects together, including the virtual concert “Closer,” the Kumu-serye “Don’t Cry Janna,” and the iWantTFC series “Run To Me.”

Estrada and Ilacad will also get to travel together overseas as two of the headliners of “Beyond the Stars,” the 30th anniversary concert series of Star Magic with stops in New York City on August 6, San Francisco on August 12, and Los Angeles on August 14. Ahead of the tour dates, they will join the celebration’s kick-off at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay on July 23.

A relative newcomer in showbiz, Estrada credits his serendipitous pairing with Ilacad as instrumental in his fast rise as a Kapamilya leading man. But beyond their shared success in the industry, more important to Estrada is the bond they share behind the cameras.

Time and again, the two have shared on social media their exchange of gifts for each other, including a ring for Ilacad and a guitar for Estrada.

“But I think the best gift Alexa has given me is just her, just her, herself,” Estrada told ABS-CBN News. “I think just having her in my life is such a big factor in all these projects, all these opportunities, and all these struggles din. Not everything is a high. You have to experience the lows to appreciate the highs. And I’m happy na during those lows, I still have Alexa with me.”

Despite being open about their affection for each other online and during public events, Estrada opted not to confirm whether they are officially together, when asked whether he is currently “in love.”

“I think people see that me and Alexa are very transparent with our feelings with one another, so I’m going to leave that up to interpretation. I don’t really want to say anything. I’m trying to reveal less right now, as of the moment. I want to stay a bit mysterious for now,” he said.

Estrada offered, however, that he sees Ilacad as “Godsent,” referring to her as his foundation both in his profession and his personal life. Over the past half year, he added, their special regard for each other has not diminished.

“We’re still each other’s constant, we’re still each other’s foundation, we’re still each other’s rock. Whenever we feel down, whenever we feel happy, we run to each other,” he said.

“She didn’t come too early, she didn’t come too late in my life. She came in at the perfect time. Alexa is Godsent, from God to me. I think she’s God’s gift.”

In his interview with ABS-CBN News, Estrada also spoke about his debut as a FLEX cover star, plans for his music career, his next acting project with Ilacad, and his goal of finishing college.