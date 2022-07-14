British singer Harry Styles in his latest music video for 'Late Night Talking.' Screenshot from Harry Styles' YouTube channel.



British singer Harry Styles got cozy in the music video of his latest single "Late Night Talking," released Thursday.

Directed by Bradley & Pablo, "Late Night Talking" is the second single of his album "Harry's House." In the video, Styles enjoys his life in bed wondering about the person he's talking to late at night.

In the U.S. “Late Night Talking” debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 together with “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” “Matilda," and “As It Was” returning to the top spot.

Styles released “As It Was” as the album's lead single. It has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 9 weeks since its debut in April.

He is currently on the road with his Love on Tour in support of "Harry’s House."

Styles has broken new records with the release of his third studio album, which debuted in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart with 521,500 units in consumption. His past two albums also peaked at No. 1.

This extends his record as the first U.K. male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first three albums and the biggest sales week for a solo U.K. male artist’s album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991.

"Harry’s House" also broke a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales in its first 3 days of release. The album sold 182,000 copies in the U.S. for the week, the biggest sales week for an album on vinyl since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991. It beat the previous high of 114,000 copies set last year by Taylor Swift’s "RED."

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: