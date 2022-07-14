Gloria Diaz discovers new ‘toy’: ‘It vibrates very fine’

Photos from Gloria Diaz and Belle Daza's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Beauty queen-turned actress Gloria Diaz appeared to be enjoying her newfound “partner” after she unboxed a vibrator called “Bobble.”

Diaz took to Instagram to share her new toy, which is the latest product of Jellytime, a sexual wellness brand of her daughters Belle and Ava Daza.

“Look at this, you just plug it here. No need for batteries and then ready anytime. It vibrates very fine... and then faster... faster! Grabe. Then just hold it tight, it dies,” the Miss Universe 1969 said in the clip.

Diaz said she is happy to feel included in the market of the newly-released sex toy despite being 71 years old.

She even used the Bobble on her face, much to the delight of many netizens.

“Jellytime ha, grabe. I love it. Ava, I love it. I thought I'm not kasali na e. I'm very much kasali now. At least I can massage this, and this, and everything else. I love it. It's so cute,” she added.

Meanwhile, Belle also promoted their new product on Instagram which she described as “a discreet pleasure companion.”

According to her, it was designed with “a bulbous head and 10 different frequencies to explore.”

Some netizens enjoyed the hilarious promotion of Diaz, saying it was an effective way to sell it.

“SOLDDDDDDDD because of this review!!!!!!” an Instagram user commented.

“Winner gyud as product endorser tita glo! F na F ang bobble. Buy na,” another one added.

