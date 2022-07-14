'Beyond the Stars' tour brings new Kapamilya faces to US

The stars are out.

In celebration of 30 years of Star Magic, TFC is hosting a three-stop 'Beyond the Stars' tour featuring dozens of Kapamilya artists.

The tour kicks off on August 6th at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York. It then heads west to the Warfield in San Francisco on August 12th, then wraps up on August 14th at the Saban Theater Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

The star-studded lineup includes 20 talents. Among them are the love team of Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, as well as Kyle Echarri, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barbers, and Gigi De Lana.

While longtime Kapamilya talents Kim Chiu, Zanjoe Marudo, and Carlo Aquino are headlining the show, a majority of the performers will be new faces.

"After two years, we wanted to see something new so we’re bringing in new stars. We have some reliables. We have Kim, We have zanjoe, We have Carlo as part of the team so they will be the ones heading this one, but we have the younger ones the past two years, have been very active on social media, on YouTube, on Broadcast," Director and Head of Star Magic Laurenti Dyogi noted.

"It's a mix of reliables, our solid artists, and the new upcoming artists of Star Magic."

A handful of these stars' careers took off on the digital space. Among the first timers is musician SAB who’s excited to break out in front of a live Kapamilya crowd.

"It will be a wonderful opportunity especially since I started during the pandemic so everything I know is sort of digital, so I think it’s going to be a new experience with a live audience which will make it more exciting," SAB shared.

This latest concert comes as TFC has returned to live events. Earlier this year, TFC held the two-stop Revelation US tour of Dingdong Avanzado, Jessa Zaragosa, and their daughter Jayda in California. This is the first East Coast offering since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down most live events for the past two years.

Tickets for the mega event are available on mytfc.com/starmagic30.