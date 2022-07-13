Four major characters, including those of Jaime Fabregas and Sharon Cuneta, died within the last five episodes of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Four major characters in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” died in a span of a week, including one who had been a part of the long-running series since its 2015 premiere, as seen in its Wednesday telecast.

The episode titled “Dalamhati” confirmed the deaths of Aurora, played by Sharon Cuneta, and Delfin, portrayed by Jaime Fabregas — who were both killed in Agila’s clash with the group of Armando (John Estrada).

Delfin had sacrificed himself to buy time for Cardo (Coco Martin) to escape, after Armando’s scheme of turning in Agila was finally exposed, as seen in the July 8 episode.

Aurora, meanwhile, was shot on the back by Armando, as she physically struggled with Lolita (Rosanna Roces), as shown in the July 12 episode. She had sought to avenge her daughter Mara’s (Julia Montes) apparent death in the hands of Armando’s men.

Earlier in the July 11 episode, Joseph Marco’s character Lucas was also killed. Mara’s close friend, Lucas had switched allegiances to Aurora and Cardo, after discovering that Armando and Lolita ordered the hit on Mara, whom they had raised as an assassin. Lucas was clearing a path for Aurora when she was shot dead by Lolita.

Armando’s side also suffered a loss, with Samuel, played by Michael Flores, getting stabbed to death by Cardo in the July 13 episode. Samuel had been Cardo’s tormentor during his time taking shelter with Armando, when they still pretended to have Agila’s best interests.

Cuneta, Marco, and Flores were part of “Ang Probinsyano” for eight months, or since November 2021, which saw the opening of a new chapter for Cardo’s crime-fighting crusade.

Fabregas, meanwhile, was an original cast member since the 2015 debut of the series on primetime. His character, along with that of the late Susan Roces, Lola Flora, were the last remaining relatives of Cardo — portrayals that would become the dramatic heart and symbol of unwavering love for family in the action-packed series.

Now nearing its seventh year on air, “Ang Probinsyano” is available to watch via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, and iWantTFC.