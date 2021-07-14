Mass K-pop concert to stream on July 17 via KTX

MANILA — Filipinos will now be able to stream a large-scale K-pop concert set to take place this weekend.
ABS-CBN digital venue KTX.ph announced it would stream "Together Again, K-pop Concert" at 3 p.m. on Saturday, around the same time the show takes place in Seoul.
The concert marks the first mass K-pop show that will be held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the Korea Herald.
A total of 26 South Korean acts — including NCT Dream, BTOB, Brave Girls, and Oh My Girl — will perform at the event, according to KTX.
Since last year, K-pop acts have been holding online concerts, which blend live performances with augmented reality technology, due to the pandemic.
