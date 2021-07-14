Regine, Lea, other OPM stars in digital concert for sustainable PH campaign

The MVP Group of Companies will be launching its GABAY Advocacies for a Sustainable Philippines in a digital concert happening tonight at 8PM in celebration of Manny Pangilinan's 75th birthday.

Regine Velasquez and Lea Salonga will lead some of biggest names in the music industry in a virtual concert on Wednesday, July 14, as MVP Group of Companies is set to launch its Gabay Advocacies for a Sustainable Philippines.

Joining Velasquez and Salonga in the event, which is also part of the 75th birthday celebration of MVP Group chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, are National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, and other singers and performers.

Together, they will perform iconic songs including a touching medley of “Bayan Ko” and “Impossible Dream.”

The digital concert will be hosted by Ogie Alacasid, Iza Calzado alongside Augie Palisoc Jr., president of the Metro Pacific Hospitals Holdings Inc., and Bong Sta. Maria, president and CEO of Pilipinas Global Network and will be broadcasted through Gabay Guro Facebook and YouTube accounts.

In between the production numbers, the Gabay advocacies -- Gabay Kabuhayan, Gabay Kabataan, Gabay Kalikasan, Gabay Komunidad, Gabay Kalusugan, and Gabay Karunungan -- will be introduced.

These advocacies are geared towards uplifting more Filipino lives and communities for sustainable nation-building, responding to the call for the public to contribute to the country’s achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Sarah Geronimo and her husband Matteo Guidicelli will be the advocacy anchors for Gabay Kabuhayan.

Gabay Kabataan, Gabay Kalikasan, Gabay Komunidad, Gabay Kalusugan, and Gabay Karunungan will be anchored by Ian Veneracion, Derek Ramsay, Korina Sanchez-Roxas, Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, and Pops Fernandez, respectively.