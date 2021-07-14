‘Never cancel yourself’: This is how Toni Gonzaga responds on being ‘cancelled’ online

Photo from Toni Gonzaga's Instagram account

Having experienced being cancelled on social media for two decades of her stay in showbiz, host and actress Toni Gonzaga shared a powerful message on how she deals with cancel culture online.

In a sit-down interview with vlogger Wil Dasovich, Gonzaga admitted that she has been “cancelled” by several netizens countless of times, even amid the pandemic.

“I have been cancelled for 20 years of my life. Last year, I have been cancelled for one whole year during the pandemic. People tell me or my sister would tell me, 'You're trending, people are cancelling you.' 'Again? They have been cancelling me for 20 years,’” she narrated.

But she has learned how to value her worth as a person, reminding the public to never cancel themselves which Gonzaga called a painful betrayal.

“No matter how many people or how many times you were cancelled by other people, what's important is you never cancel yourself. Everybody can be against you, but you never have to be against yourself. Because that's the biggest betrayal,” Gonzaga quipped.

Citing Caroline Myss, the “I Feel U” host went on to explain that the biggest betrayal and the most painful betrayal one could experience is the betrayal he does to himself.

“They can all betray you. You can move on from that. Pero when you betray yourself, that's hard to forgive,” she shared.

Is she affected by the criticisms thrown at her? Gonzaga said: “It is not painful for me to be cancelled by society because I don't cancel myself.”

She also addressed the reactions available on several social media applications which some people equate to their sense of worth.

“The most important 'like' that you can give yourself is the 'like' that you have for yourself. Before you check on the likes on Instagram or on Facebook, you need to wake up in the morning, you tell yourself, 'Toni, you like you? You like yourself? You like what you're doing? Yes, I like me,’” she said.

“The rest of their likes are just bonus because you wake up every single day, you know you like yourself.”

In the same interview, Gonzaga stressed there was never a point in her life that she got insecure of the success her sister Alex is now enjoying.

