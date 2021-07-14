Musical narrative series 'Still' to stream on Viu

Mike Shimamoto, Gab Pangilinan, Julie Anne San Jose, Christian Bautista, Bituin Escalante, Lance Reblando, and Abe Autea lead the cast of 'Still.' Handout

MANILA – Video streaming service Viu and content creation house This Side Up have worked together to come up with first Filipino Viu Original musical narrative series “Still.”

With eight episodes in total, “Still” follows a group of aspiring artists who get stuck in a music camp during the first couple of months of the pandemic.

In this time of isolation, they unlock friendship and rediscover themselves and their dreams through powerful and poignant music.

The show evokes the anxiety, loss, grief, and sadness that the past year and a half has brought, but it’s also a story of courage, strength, connection, and hope.

“Still” features a star-studded cast led by Julie Anne San Jose, Christian Bautista, Bituin Escalante and Gab Pangilinan.

Also in the cast are rising stars Gabby Padilla, Lance Reblando and Abe Autea, as well as other theater standouts including MC Dela Cruz, Chaye Mogg, Roco Sanchez, Ian Hermogenes and Shaira Opsimar.

Two-time Palanca-award winner Pat Valera leads the team behind the project as the primary creator and showrunner, in collaboration with Giancarlo Abrahan and seasoned film, TV, and theater actor Nicco Manalo.

The series is directed by Treb Monteras, who is known for the internationally acclaimed rap musical movie “Respeto.”

The Exclusive PreViu tickets will allow viewers to watch the episodes earlier and also enjoy a 6-month premium subscription to Viu Philippines and a digital “Still” chord book containing the songs from the Viu Original series.