LOOK: Ellen Adarna shares throwback 'preggy' photos

MANILA -- Sexy actress Ellen Adarna dropped rare throwback photos of her when she was pregnant with son, Elias Modesto.

In her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Adarna uploaded snaps which show her baby bump as a response to a request by one of her fans during a Q&A session.

Elias Modesto, who had just turned 3 years old, is Adarna's son with actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Cruz and Adarna became couple in 2017 then parted ways in 2019. The two currently have a co-parenting setup.

In a previous interview with Mega’s G3 San Diego, Cruz said he and Adarna really wanted to be parents.

“Hindi siya ganun kadali. Parang pang pelikula lang pala 'yung nalaman mo parang, ‘Magiging tatay na ako!’ Para sa akin hindi... to each its own. Baka naman sa iba, totoo ‘yun and you can never tell kung ‘yun ay totoo o hindi. Okay yan, ‘yung nangyari sa 'yo. Pero para sa akin… We wanted it eh. Alam naman na namin na it was going to happen,” Cruz previously said.

Adarna also described Cruz as a “present father” to their son.

In an interview last year, Adarna said she has fully embraced the role of being a mother.

