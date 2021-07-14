Blackpink drops trailer for upcoming movie

Blackpink. Photo courtesy of Netflix

South Korean girl group Blackpink unveiled Wednesday the "main trailer" for its upcoming film, scheduled for release next month.

The trailer, posted on the group's social media accounts, featured clips from Blackpink's online concert, "The Show," back in January as well as footage from previous in-person concerts.

The sneak peek also showed snippets of interviews with members Jennie, who talked about performing, and Rosé.

The film, titled "The Movie," is part of Blackpink's "4+1 Project" in celebration of the group's fifth debut anniversary next month.

Last year, Netflix released a documentary on the girl group.

Blackpink, which also includes Jisoo and Lisa, debuted in August 2016 under YG Entertainment. The group's hits include "Boombayah," "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," "Kill This Love," and "How You Like That."

In 2019, the quartet made history as the first Korean girl group to perform at the Coachella music festival in the United States.

