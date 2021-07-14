FIRST LOOK: Harrowing aftermath of Yolanda in ‘Kun maupay man it pahanon’

‘Kun maupay man it panahon’ stars Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol, and Charo Santos-Concio (not in photo). Black Sheep

MANILA — The first look of the Yolanda-set “Kun maupay man it panahon” has been released, ahead of its world premiere at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival as a competing entry.

In the teaser released by ABS-CBN Films’ Black Sheep, the characters of Daniel Padilla and Rans Rifol are seen entering an evacuation center for survivors of the 2014 super typhoon in Tacloban City.

Just outside the makeshift site, bodies of those who died in the storm surge remain on the streets, only moved aside to make a path for survivors seeking shelter and help.

Lining up for supplies, Padilla’s character asks a soldier in Waray, “What’s going to happen?

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, “Kun maupay man it panahon” is set during the onslaught and aftermath of Yolanda, and centers on a mother (Charo Santos-Concio) and her son (Padilla) "as they struggle for survival and deal with absurdity of fate,” according to its synopsis.

The film is a joint production of iWant, Quantum Films, Black Sheep, Dreamscape Entertainment, Globe Studios, together with Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire (France), AAND (Singapore), and KawanKawan (Indonesia).

Produced in 2019, the film with the international title “Whether the Weather is Fine” is an entry in Locarno Film Festival’s Concorso Cineasti del Presente, or Filmmakers of the Present Competition.

It is the sole Philippine film selected to compete in the section, which highlights works of emerging directors from around the globe.

The Locarano Film Festival will be held from August 4 to 14 in Switzerland.