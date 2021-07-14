Cinemalaya pushes through with online, outdoor screenings

MANILA -- The 17th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival innovates this year by opening a walk and drive-in cinema venue at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) grounds on its run from August 6 to September 5.

Film fest official Chris Millado dubbed the set-up as “cinema under the stars” where car riders, bikers and even joggers can watch select film offerings of Cinemalaya.

“We will attempt to have a live physical screening with one or two films initially where the public can gather, picnic-style," Millado told a virtual media conference Wednesday launching the latest edition of Cinemalaya.

Hopefully, he said, the quarantine protocols will further ease up by August, with the gradual reopening of outdoor venues starting July. Millado said they have yet to meet with theater owners for possible partnerships in screening the film fest entries.

The event, which was attended by Margie Moran Floirendo and Cinemalaya official Laurice Guillen, also announced Cinemalaya’s partnership with KTX.ph for the online showing of its films showcase.

The initial bundle offering cost P150 per set of short films.

Highlight of the film fest are 13 competing short films which were chosen out of over 200 submissions. Film fest official Joey Reyes lauded the following entries which tackle several life and love themes and narratives.

"An Sadit na Planeta (The Little Planet)" by Arjanmar H. Rebeta "Ang Mga Nawakang Pag-asa at Panlasa (The Lost Hopes and Flavors)" by Kevin Jay Ayson "Ang zPaddadalaga ni Lola Mayumi" by Shiri De Leon "Ate O.G." by Kevin Mayuga "Beauty Queen" by Myra Aquino "Crossing" by Marc Misa "Kawatan sa Salog (A Toy in the River)" by Alphie Velasco "Kids on Fire" by Kyle Nieva "Looking for Rafflesias and Other Fleeting Things" by James Fajardo "Maski Papano (I Mask Go On)" by Che Tagyamon And Glenn Barit "Namnama en Lolang (Grandmother's Hope)" by Jonnie Lyn P. Dasalla "Out of Body" by Enrico Po "The Dust in Your Place" by David Olson

Some of the entries evoke the realities of the pandemic like “Maski Papano,” which transforms a disposed face mask into a humanoid and starts an adventure looking for its previous owner; and “Namnama en Lolang,” which focuses the bonding of a grandmother and her baby grandson amid the health crisis.