AC Bonifacio admits she is a fan of Fil-Am star Olivia Rodrigo

MANILA -- AC Bonifacio is thinking of doing a dance cover of Fil-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo's songs in the future.

In Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday, Bonifacio expressed her admiration for the 18-year-old artist, who is known for the hits "drivers license," "good 4 u," and "déjà vu."

"It’s very hard to say which artist I want to cover. It is really what I am just feeling, what my mood is, anong song. But maybe one that I can think of -- Olivia Rodrigo," Bonifacio said.

"I love her album kahit hindi siya sobrang danceable... I just love her. She's amazing. And to be so young and have achieved so much is insane, so maybe here, but maybe anyone," Bonifacio added.

Just recently, Bonifacio's dance cover of "Up" caught the attention of American rapper Cardi B.

Last month, Bonifacio’s dance cover of hit “Butter” also got a "like" from popular South Korean group BTS.

