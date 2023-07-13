WATCH: Sponge Cola performs hits on 'It's Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM rock band Sponge Cola opened the noontime show "It's Showtime" on Thursday, performing a medley of their hits like "Bitiw" and "Jeepney."

The group led by Yael Yuzon, the husband of "Showtime" host Karylle, was promoting its upcoming shows and new single "Champions," which the band dedicated to all frontliners.

Sponge Cola is also set to launch a album in August.

"Actually at this point kasi gusto namin na tumugtog pa nang tumugtog. Kasi you'd think na in 22 years ay nakatugtog na kami sa mga lugar na pwede naming tugtugan pero hindi. Ang dami pang pwedeng puntahan sa Pilipinas, sa buong mundo. So excited lang kami na mag-gig nang mag-gig at mag-collaborate with other other artists, meet new friends. Basically be artists in the Philippines playing all over the world," Yuzon said.

Sponge Cola is also behind the hits "Nakapagtataka," "Tuliro," and "Tambay."