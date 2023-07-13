Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Pop music artist Jel Rey has released his debut single "Helepono" on various digital platforms.

According to the singer-songwriter, the title stands for "hinehele sa telepono" and is about confessing his longing for special someone.

“I started writing this song when my long-distance girlfriend and I were having a video call, remembering our times together before I went to sleep. Suddenly, I said, ‘Alam mo 'yung labi mo para na siyang lugar na 'di ko pa napupuntahan,’ and she told me it was a great lyric idea,” Jel shared in a statement.

Star Pop label head Rox Santos led the track's production.

"Yung kanta na 'to ang pinaka-favorite ko at proud ako na nasulat ko siya. Ito rin 'yung song na nasulat ko nang mabilis. I wrote the words and melodies ng isang upuan lang siguro inspired talaga ako no'ng time na 'yon," said the new Kapamilya artist.

Prior to joining Star Pop, Jel Rey joined numerous singing competitions. He started writing his own songs during his college years.

"I love music dahil gusto ko 'yung nakikita kong reaction ng mga tao when I perform. When I make them happy, sad, or even dance, nakaka-fulfill [iyon] bilang isang performer,” he said.