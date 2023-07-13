'Pira-pirasong Paraiso' lead stars strive for women representation

The cast of "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" during a press conference at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City on July 13, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA –– With women taking the lead in "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," lead stars Elisse Joson and Alexa Ilacad strive to represent all types of women on the show.

"With having 4 girls, I think representation matters. We have different kinds of beauties and that's being accepted and supported by Dreamscape, by our creatives na it's really nice to be different from each other," Ilacad said in a press conference.

"That's why kung si Loisa may ina-achieve siya for herself, that's for her character, and ganoon din naman po sina Elisse, kaya kahit po sa mga pananamit namin, we try to give different vibes," she added.

"Each one of us kasi, or lahat naman ng babae, maraming insecurities 'yan especially growing up, especially the teenage years, and since pinasok namin 'yung showbiz industry, talagang the tiniest detail, mapi-pinpoint po sa bawat isa," Joson said.

"I think, bilang artista, ako personally, I'll answer for myself, meron talagang maintainance na tinatawag diyan ang bawat artista na ang hirap din naman pong isa-isahin, kasi di ba insecurity nga po namin 'yun. We know for ourselves na meron kaming ginawang maintainance or help para ma-achieve the confidence that we want to achieve. Nasa sa amin na lang din kung ano po 'yung mga 'yun," she added.

"For me, it's normal kung anuman 'yung gusto mong i-achieve sa sarili mo. I have maintainance to myself as a babae and as an artista na ginagawa ko rin po."

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," the first collaboration of ABS-CBN and TV5, will air weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

