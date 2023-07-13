South Korean actor Jung Hae-in. Photo: Instagram/@holyhaein

Additional details for South Korean actor Jung Hae-in's upcoming fan meeting in the Philippines have been released on Thursday.

In a Twitter post, promoter Viu Philippines said the "D.P." star's event would take place at the New Frontier Theater on August 6.

🫰Jung Hae In is coming to Manila! Metrobank in partnership with Viu bring "THE 10TH SEASON" fan meeting tour at the New Frontier Theater on August 6, 2023! pic.twitter.com/J2AaC9MSRn — Viu Philippines (@Viu_PH) July 13, 2023

Tickets are priced as follows:

MVP - P11,000

VIP A - P9,000

VIP B - P6,800

Patron - P5,700

Loge - P5,100

Balcony - P3,400

Public selling for tickets will start on July 16 through TicketNet's outlets and website, Viu said.

There will also be a pre-selling on July 15 for Metrobank credit card holders via TicketNet, the promoter added.

The event is part of the 35-year-old actor's "The 10th Season" Asian fan meeting tour.

Jung is known for starring in shows like "Something in the Rain," "Snowdrop," "D.P." and "Connect."

Also on Thursday, Netflix dropped the full trailer for the second season of the military drama "D.P.," scheduled to premiere on July 28.

